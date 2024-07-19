Saturday, July 20, 2024
Theater Notes August 2024

By Faith Smith
Maumee Indoor
Photo courtesy: Maumee Indoor Theater Facebook page

Stone Productions presents Ride The Cyclone

Head to the Collingwood Arts Center to see this comedy musical, Ride The Cyclone. The plot follows six teenagers in a show choir who lose their lives in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. The teens find themselves in limbo in the afterlife with a mechanical fortune teller who makes them compete to be brought back to life. The show runs Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. 2413 Collingwood Blvd. Tickets range from $15 to $20. onthestage.tickets/show/collingwood-arts-center/6605b1b35ddf11107bd77be5

Avatar: The Last Airbender at the Stranahan Theatre

On Aug. 17, the Stranahan Theatre will present Avatar: The Last Airbender. The popular Nickelodeon series show will be displayed on a full size cinema screen,  accompanied by an orchestra performing the score live. Tickets $54 to $79. 419-381-8851 stranahantheater.com/event/avatar-the-last-airbender-in-concert

