Theater Notes August 2024

Stone Productions presents Ride The Cyclone

Head to the Collingwood Arts Center to see this comedy musical, Ride The Cyclone. The plot follows six teenagers in a show choir who lose their lives in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. The teens find themselves in limbo in the afterlife with a mechanical fortune teller who makes them compete to be brought back to life. The show runs Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. 2413 Collingwood Blvd. Tickets range from $15 to $20. onthestage.tickets/show/collingwood-arts-center/6605b1b35ddf11107bd77be5

Avatar: The Last Airbender at the Stranahan Theatre

On Aug. 17, the Stranahan Theatre will present Avatar: The Last Airbender. The popular Nickelodeon series show will be displayed on a full size cinema screen, accompanied by an orchestra performing the score live. Tickets $54 to $79. 419-381-8851 stranahantheater.com/event/avatar-the-last-airbender-in-concert