Theater Notes April 2024

Toledo Opera Presents Ragtime

The Toledo Opera is premiering Ragtime, a musical featuring various social justice issues in New York at the turn of the 20th century. On Friday, April 19 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 21 at 2 pm, audiences can experience this timeless tale of freedom and prejudice, wealth and poverty and hope and despair. Valentine Theatre, 425 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 601. Tickets start at $39, purchased online at toledoopera.org.

Waterville Playshop Company presents Seussical

All Whos in Whoville and citizens of the Jungle of Nool unite, because Waterville Playshop Company is presenting Seussical the Musical, inspired by the Dr. Seuss books. See this whimsical production Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27 at 8 pm and Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 pm at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. For tickets and more information, watervilleplayshop.org.

The Croswell Opera house presents “An Evening of Magic”

Master illusionist Stuart MacDonald takes the Croswell stage with guests Eric Buss and Oscar Muñoz. All three magicians have experience performing all over the world and will blow your mind with unexplainable tricks. Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 7 at 2:30 pm. 129 E Maumee St., Adrian, MI. Students $25, adults $32. croswell.org.