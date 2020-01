More than a dozen New York and L.A.-based standup comics will stop at The Casual Pint Toledo for an evening of laughs and brews. The Brewery Comedy Tour features a diverse lineup of comics, whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances. The tour has already hit more than 900 U.S. breweries, so stop by while the laughs are on tap.

$7+ | 7-8:45pm | Monday, January 20

The Casual Pint Toledo, 3550 Executive Pkwy.

419-469-8965

herronentertainment.com/brewery-comedy-tour