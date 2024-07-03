Stone Productions Presents “Ride the Cyclone”

Looking for a thrilling time at the theater, well get ready to Ride the Cyclone with Stone Productions in their latest show.

Stone Productions is a Toledo-based community theatrical company that collaborates with the Collingwood Arts Center in Toledo. The Collingwood Arts Center is a nonprofit organization for the arts that provides a creative space for those within the community who want to share their creativity with others while also preserving a local historic space.

The campus consists of various theaters such as the Nelson Theater and the Underground Theater as well as the Gerber House and a whole variety of studio work spaces available. They work with community partnerships and organizations in the Toledo area such as Children’s theater workshops, the Arts Commission, AIGA Toledo, Birds Eye Circus and many more. The Collingwood Arts Center provides a wide variety of creative outlets for everyone.

Ride the Cyclone is a comedic and hilariously outlandish story about six teenagers from a Canadian Chamber Choir. When their lives are suddenly cut short during a freak accident while aboard a roller coaster known as the Cyclone. When they are awakened in limbo a mechanical fortune teller appears and asks each to tell a story for a chance to win the prize of a lifetime. That prize is a chance to return to life. This musical brings a fun and creative outlook on what makes life worth living through comedy, song and good times.

The show will run from July 26 to the 27 and August 3 to the 4. Don’t miss out on this thrilling Show. To purchase tickets, you can visit the Collingwood Art Center website at onthestage.tickets.

For more information, you can contact Stone Productions at [email protected] or call (419) 245-8648.