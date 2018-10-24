See “A Chorus Line” at River Raisin Center

The popular musical, A Chorus Line will make a four show appearance in Monroe. With catchy songs and impressive dancing, the play takes on the ups and downs of life on the Broadway stage with memorable tunes like “I Hope I Get It” and “The Music and the Mirror”. So kick up your heels and sing-along. Showtimes, 7:30pm Friday and Saturday October 26 and October 27. 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday, October 26. 3pm Sunday, October 28.

The River Raisin Center for the Arts,

114 S. Monroe St., Monroe, MI.

734-242-7722 | riverraisincentre.org