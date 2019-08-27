Ron White Performs at the Stranahan Theater

Blue Collar Comedy Tour standup star Ron White makes his way to the Stranahan with signature cigar and drink in hand. Nominated for two Grammys, White has been performing for 15 years now, always bringing the same deadpan, country-fried delivery his fans have come to love. Accompanying some new material, you might notice another change in his repertoire— he sips tequila instead of his old standy-by, scotch.

$48-$68 | 8pm | Thursday, September 12

Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

866-381-7469 | etix.com