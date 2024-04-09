“Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom” To Run at UT Center for Performing Arts

The University of Toledo Department of Theatre and Film will present Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom, written by Jennifer Haley and directed by Holly Monsos, who chairs the department, at the Center for Performing Arts Center Theatre April 11 through April 21.

The production is a dark comedy that shares its name with the fictional zombie killing video game that has become an obsession for its teen characters. As they get closer to reaching the “Final House” in the game, the zombies start to look more and more like their clueless parents in their stereotypical suburb.

“The playwright subtly compares the addictive nature of gaming for the teens with the equally single-minded pursuit of the so-called American Dream by their parents,” Monsos said. “We’ve had a great time creating the game world versus the reality world — as well as exploring what happens when the two start to collide.”

The Department of Theatre and Film recently acquired software and equipment that will allow for the open captioning of every performance of Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom, and for live performances for at least the next academic year.

Performances are at 7:30 pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays. Tickets are $10 to $20 and can be purchased online through the Tix.com UToledo website or at the box office before the performance.

Visitor parking is free only for the Saturday and Sunday performances in Area 12, excluding reserved, disabled and metered spaces. Parking for Thursday and Friday performances requires payment through the ParkMobile app, a parking meter or a daily permit via ParkUToledo. Visit the ParkUToledo website for more information.

For more information you can go to the University of Toledo’s event page for the event.