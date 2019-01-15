Mamma Mia! at St. Ursula Academy

St. Ursula Academy puts on their winter production, Mamma Mia!, a light-hearted story of love and friendship. Right before her wedding, young bride Sophie embarks on a journey through history to discover her birth father. With a cheerful musical score, the timeless tale celebrates the gift of life. Tickets are $12 for students, $18 for adults.

Showtimes are 8pm Friday (January 25), 2pm and 8pm Saturday (January 26), and 2pm Sunday (January 27).

The Valentine Theatre | 410 N Superior St

419-242-2787 | toledosua.org