It’s been 50 years since the famous Woodstock Music Festival. Whether you attended or weren’t even born yet, everyone can experience the magic of the 60’s with a Magic Bus “Journey to Woodstock” concert. The audience will be transported back in time with the live music channeling Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, the Byrds and many other influential artists of the era. Get your groove on! $15-$20.

Saturday, January 19

Ohio Theatre | 3114 Lagrange St

419-255-8406 | ohiotheatretoledo.org