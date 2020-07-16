Issue Box Theatre looking for artists to speak out about oppression

Issue Box Theatre is asking any artist who has suffered from oppression— racism, sexism, gender identity, religious persecution and more— to submit proposals for a video project entitled “I Want You To See Me.”

The proposals can be for almost anything— poetry, music, dance, spoken word, etc. If accepted, the artist will submit their work in a video roughly four minutes in length.

The resulting pieces will be edited together into a presentation that will screen as part of the International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference held on September 23-25.

“If you identify as someone in a marginalized population, we want to hear from you,” Issue Box founder and Artistic Director Rosie Best said. “And we want to use this platform that we’ve built, that we’ve been given to amplify those voices.”

The deadline for submissions is July 31. If you wish to submit a proposal for the project, visit issueboxtheatre.org.