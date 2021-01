Do you have what it takes to be the next BONAVEGA? The hit NBC series America’s Got Talent has announced that for the first time it will be accepting virtual auditions as part of its 16th season. The show will host an open call for auditioners from the Midwest on February 3. Participants can sign up for a live video audition on that date, or submit a pre-existing recording if it works better for their performance. Ready to take your shot at fame? Go to agtauditions.com to sign up.