DRUM TAO Performs at Stranahan Theater

You have never seen a performance quite like DRUM TAO, a group of male and female performers from Japan that combine percussion, dance and a variety of cultural influences to create a feast for the eyes and ears. The group’s previous North American tours have been wildly successful, and the current tour, DRUM TAO 2020, will not disappoint. Prepare for an exhilarating and thrilling evening.

$44-89 | 8pm | Saturday, March 7

Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-381-8851 | stranahantheater.com