Curtain Call: Toledo-Area Youth Theatre Takes the Spotlight

From fairy tales to fierce queens and fabulous courtrooms, area youth are lighting up the stage this August with three dynamic productions that celebrate empowerment, imagination, and identity. Whether you’re singing along to Disney favorites, cheering for Elle Woods, or rocking out with Henry VIII’s ex-wives, these shows promise big talent and unforgettable stories—perfect for all ages.

Disney’s Dare To Dream Jr.

A Musical Celebration of Imagination Step into the heart of Walt Disney Imagineering with Disney’s Dare to Dream JR., a magical 60-minute musical revue where young dreamers discover how imagination can change the world. With unforgettable songs from The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Encanto, and Frozen II, this dazzling production brings Disney’s most inspiring moments to life—some appearing on stage for the very first time.

Aug. 1–2 at 7 pm & Aug. 3 at 2pm

Perrysburg Arts Center

210 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg

Tickets & Info: perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org

Legally Blonde the Musical Jr

Pink-Powered, Courtroom Conquering Fun, Elle Woods takes on Harvard with heart, humor, and high heels in Children’s Theatre Workshop’s glittery, girl-powered production of Legally Blonde the Musical JR. This fast-paced, fun-filled adaptation of the Broadway smash follows Elle’s journey from SoCal fashionista to top-of-her-class legal eagle—with catchy songs, big laughs, and a whole lot of pink.

Aug. 8–9 at 7pm & Aug. 10 at 2pm

The Historic Ohio Theatre

3112 Lagrange St., Toledo

Tickets & Info: Available at the door 30 minutes prior or online at ctwtoledo.booktix.com

SIX: Teen Edition

History Gets a Remix

Divorced, beheaded… live! The Young Rep brings royal rebellion to the stage with SIX: Teen Edition, a fierce, high energy pop musical where the six wives of Henry VIII step out of the history books and into the spotlight. With powerhouse vocals and a modern twist, these queens trade heartbreak for empowerment as they tell their stories, reclaim their crowns, and remix their legacy.

Aug. 8–10, 2025

Toledo Repertoire Theatre

16 Tenth St., Toledo

Tickets & Info: toledorep.org