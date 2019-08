Glass City Improv co-founder Erin Kanary directs the Ctrl+Z Sketch Show, a production the group describes as being like Are You Afraid of the Dark? meets M*A*S*H meets Smallville, and so on. Basically, you never know what you’re going to get with this group. With Kanary’s background at Second City in Chicago, you can be sure she will put together a good show.

$10 | 8:30-10:30pm | Friday, August 16

Glass City Improv, Studio A, 410 Adams St.

419-242-2787 | Visit glasscityimprov.com for tickets.