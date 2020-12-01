Christmas past returns to Toledo Rep

The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future won’t let a little pandemic keep them down when The Toledo Rep presents its 35th Anniversary production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with a twist, beginning Thursday, December 3. This year’s production will be a multimedia event, with a small live cast combined with video from past productions. The show will be available to watch live or via online streaming. Live tickets: $25-29. Streaming: $25. 8pm, December 3-6 and 10-12. 2:30pm, December 6 and 13. 16 10th St. 419-243.9277. Toledorep.org