Broadway’s ‘SIX’ coming to Toledo this fall

Meet the ex-wives of King Henry VII in Toledo this fall.

Starting the ‘Broadway in Toledo’ season, Broadway’s SIX is coming to rock the Stranahan Theater Nov. 14 through Nov. 19.

From Catharine Parr, the survivor, to Anne Boleyn and Katharyn Howard who suffered terrible demises, the musical tells the classic story of the unfortunate lives of King Henry VII’s six ex-wives, but this time the story is told from their perspective. The wives are competing for the title of unluckiest wife.

The musical adds an empowering twist to the classic historical tale. It boasts beautiful sets, costumes and music while telling the tales of these women.

The cast was described as a “vibrantly dressed sextet (that) will startle all those bearing witness to their 80-minute celebration to modern-day pop music and female empowerment” by the Stranahan Theater.

SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss has won 23 awards since its official Broadway opening after taking a hiatus after its debut in 2020 due to COVID-19, including Best Original Score and Costume Design at the 2022 Tony Awards, in addition to an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical.

“As a creator, all you can hope for is that somebody at a certain point takes anything from [it], whether that’s a laugh, or like to reflect on once you’ve departed the theater, or a feeling that persists with you… I feel so happy and unbelievably thankful that we possess the opportunity to provide this creation out there, which evokes optimistic and empowering feelings,” Marlow said in a discussion about the musical.

The Toledo leg of the US Tour will consist of eight shows on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 pm, Nov. 18 at 2 pm and 8 pm and Nov. 19 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets for the musical can be purchased on E-Tix starting at $30.

For more information on SIX, visit https://sixonbroadway.com.