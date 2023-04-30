Attend A Gala, Escape To Margaritaville And More

Toledo Rep & Actors Collaborative Present: American Hero

From May 12 through May 14, the Toledo Repertoire Theater is collaborating with Actors Collaborative Toledo for a performance of “American Hero.” The show follows three misfit “sandwich artists” who must band together in order to save their failing sub franchise. The show celebrates creativity and focuses on everyday people trying to survive, one sandwich at a time. Students and children $9.75, seniors 60 and over $17.75 and general public $19.75. For specific times, more information about the show or to buy tickets, visit the Toledo Repertoire Theatre website.

The Toledo Opera Presents Its Annual Gala

Looking for a proper night out on the town? The Toledo Opera is hosting its annual fundraising gala at the Toledo Club Friday, May 12. The event will begin at 6pm with a cocktail hour and the concert, performed by resident artists Sara Mortensen, Imara Miles, Brendan Boyle, Matthew Payne and Steven Naylor, will begin at 7pm with a plated dinner. Kevin Bylsma, co-artistic director and head of music preparation, will be the event’s master of ceremonies and accompanist. Tickets for the cocktail hour and concert are $125, and with dinner included are $250. Full tables of 10 can be purchased for $2,500. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit toledoopera.org or call 419-255-SING.

Make Your Escape To Margaritaville

Looking to escape your everyday life? Oregon Community Theatre has the event for you: “Escape to Margaritaville” will run May 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13 at the Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Avenue, Oregon. Featuring songs from Jimmy Buffett’s classics, this musical follows a part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he has life figured out – until he meets a career-oriented tourist who turns his world upside down. May 7 is a matinee performance beginning at 3pm, and the other dates will have a 7:30pm curtain. Tickets are cheaper if you purchase online, with regular tickets being $18 online and $20 at the door, and students 18 and under and seniors 60 and over tickets being $15 online and $18 at the door. Visit oregoncommunitytheatre.org for more information.