Area theatre groups working together

A new cooperative effort among area theatre companies envisions working together to coordinate and share resources. A series of online virtual meetings with Toledo area theatre leaders have allowed representatives from area of companies to discuss plans for reopening amid COVID restrictions. The cooperative group, yet to adopt a formal name, has discussed looking into grant possibilities and perhaps pooling advertising resources as the performance community struggles with how to stage performances after months in isolation. Inspired by a discussion with Toledo Rep board members and Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) co-founder Jeffrey Albright, the discussion led to participation by other area theater leaders from Black Swamp Players, Cutting Edge Theatre Company, Issue Box Theatre, Perrysburg Musical Theatre, Oregon Community Theatre and the Village Players.