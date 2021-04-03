All-star lineup headed to Funny Bone

Some heavy hitters in the world of comedy will be playing at the Toledo Funny Bone in April. DL Hughley, star of the popular sitcom “The Hughleys” and one of the Original Kings of Comedy, will appear from Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4. Christopher Titus brings his hard-hitting brand of comedy on Wednesday, April 7. “Last Comic Standing” winner Josh Blue begins a three-day gig on Thursday, April 22, followed by Greg Hahn on Sunday, April 25 and Nate Bargatze on Thursday, April 29. For more information, visit toledo.funnybone.com