YWCA of Northwest Ohio Honors Local Women with 2024 Milestones Award

Every March Americans celebrate Women’s History Month, a month to honor the significant role women have played in American history.

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has honored Women’s History Month for the last 30 years by recognizing powerful women that have made significant impacts in our community.

The YWCA will present the 2024 Milestone Honor to seven local women leaders at the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women 2024 event.

Women from seven different areas including arts, business, education, government, sciences, social services and volunteerism will receive the milestone honor for the “exceptional contributions” they have made to our community.

Honorees include dance and yoga instructor Ann Heckler, receiving the Art Honor; dentist and leader of Awadalla Dental, Dr. Eleanore Awadalla, receiving the Business Honor; adjunct professor at the University of Toledo, Dr. Marie Bush, receiving the Education Honor; Toledo attorney Catherine Hoolahan receiving the Government Honor, President of ProMedica’s Acute Care Division Dawk Buskey, receiving the Sciences Honor; Center of Hope Family Services Inc. CEO Dr. Tracee Perryman, receiving the Social Services Honor; and pastor of Worship Center Bishop Pat McKinstry, receiving the Volunteerism Honor.

Each of these women has made significant impacts to the Northwest Ohio region while being leaders to other young women and girls in the area.

“They’ve shown remarkable leadership qualities while empowering women and promoting dignity for all,” according to the YWCA.

A celebratory luncheon will be held to honor the women Tuesday, March 19 at 11:30 am at the Glass City Center where the honorees will speak about the work they have done in our community. Tickets for the event can be purchased for $100 on EventBrite.

Since The Milestones Award Event inception in 1996, the YWCA has honored over 150 Northwest Ohio women for their contributions to the community. For more information on The Milestone Awards, visit ywcanwo.org/events/milestones-a-tribute-to-women.