YWCA Capital Campaign Makes Room for Domestic Violence Survivors

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio is making major changes to its original 1950s facility with an extensive renovation project. This initiative, the Capital Campaign, is focused on creating a safer and more contemporary space for community members.

The mass renovation is founded on the YWCA’s mission to empower, enrich and support women. According to the non-profit’s website, “As the needs of women in our community have changed, the YWCA has grown to meet these challenges. Now, over 150 years later, when women in our community escape violent home situations with no belongings left and nowhere to go, we strive to provide a safe space to shelter the women and children in need of our support.”

Ron Papke the YWCA development director explained, “One of the goals of our project is to expand services in a newly imagined space that affords warmth, safety and dignity to survivors and their families as they utilize our shelter and wrap-around services to move forward from their trauma.”

Creating a plan

In September 2023, all 75 of Ohio’s domestic violence programs participated in a national count of services conducted by the National Network to End Domestic Violence. The survey found that in one 24-hour period, 2,445 adult and child victims received some form of support from emergency shelters or non-residential support services. The results also showed that domestic violence hotlines were contacted 658 times and 404 requests for services were unmet because of a lack of resources.

The Ohio Attorney General also keeps detailed documents of all domestic violence incident reports that occur each year. When broken down by individual counties, Lucas County had a total of 8,716 domestic violence incidents reported to police in 2023.

As the only emergency domestic violence shelter in Lucas County, the YWCA is an essential resource that must continue to grow and adapt to the times. The Capital Campaign’s ultimate goal is to meet better the needs of individuals seeking refuge from abuse by improving access, security and comfort.

When asked to explain the current state of the facilities, Papke said, “Our facility at 1018 Jefferson Avenue was built in 1954 and over the years has seen the kind of wear and tear you would expect with a building of that age.”

“The current state of our building is not only inadequate to support the survivors who use our services, it is just flat-out unacceptable,” says Rachel Gardner, the director of victim services at the YWCA.

Gardner continued, “The renovations will address significant renovation needs in our 1950s building such as our leaking roof, plumbing, electrical and HVAC. Renovations will also expand and renovate our emergency shelter so we can serve more survivors, in a warmer space, with greater respect.”

YWCA President and CEO, Lisa McDuffie, is a longtime advocate for at-risk women and children in Northwest Ohio. She oversees the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis centers for battered women and sexual assault survivors, a teen pregnancy prevention program, permanent supportive housing apartments and a job readiness service.

In a press release, McDuffie said this about the campaign, “We want to create a more dignified space from a place of security and warmth.”

Divided in phases

The campaign is divided into two phases to achieve all the goals set.

The first phase began in April by removing asbestos from the site. The next step involves overhauling the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems. Following that, there will be a partial roof replacement, installation of a bedrock foundation in the swimming pool and construction of 11 new resident rooms for the Domestic Violence Shelter. It is expected to last 15-to-18 months once the ground is broken.

Phase two will begin by creating first-floor space for community programs and administrative offices after the first phase is finished. This will be followed by completing the second-floor resident rooms and shelter staff offices. New resident rooms will also be installed on the third floor and a new kitchen and dining space in the Domestic Violence Shelter. Finally, there will be renovations to the front desk area and completion of the roof replacement.

The first phase costs $14.8 million and an additional $4 million is needed to complete the second phase. Residents, the board of directors, senior staff members and the YWCA have all contributed funds to support this ambitious project.

According to Papke, “Fundraising for phase two will run concurrently with construction so that the second phase can begin immediately upon completion of the first phase.”

Despite in-house support, the Capital Campaign still heavily relies on participation and donations from the public.

“The support of our community has been critical to the continued success of our Capital Campaign,” says Papke. “My goal is to continue to have conversations that tell our story and help make people aware of our need for support and the deep and immediate impact that support will have on some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

For more information on how to help, please click the following link or contact Ron Papke.