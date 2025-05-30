Your Guide to Toledo’s Local Book Clubs

Reading can bring you into a whole different world. Through words on a page, you can be transported into a different time or faraway places. Whether you are into history, sci-fi, fantasy, romance, thrillers, biographies or truly anything your brain can imagine, there is a book for you that will give you the opportunity to explore new territories.

With all the endless opportunities reading gives, what could be better than reading a good book? Having someone to talk to about the read and explore the book deeper with you. Book clubs give you the chance to meet with people who share the same interests as you, find new books and discuss them with others.

Toledo has several book clubs spanning an array of genres to pique any interest. Luckily, we found them for you so you don’t have to.

Adult Clubs

Birmingham Book Club: This club reads and discusses a variety of genres and meets at the Birmingham Branch Library, 203 Paine Ave., Community Room Lower on the third Tuesday of the month from 2 to 3:30pm.

Books On Tap: Club discusses books while enjoying brews from local distilleries. The genre of the book changes monthly, offering a wide variety of books to interest many readers. Meets on the third Wednesday of the month from 7:30 to 8:30 with a rotating meeting place. Follow the calendar to see where Books On Tap will meet next.

Maumee Book Club: Club meets and discusses books from a wide variety of genres. Meets at the Maumee Branch Libary, 501 River Road, Maumee, Auditorium on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11am.

Local History Book Club: Learn about local history and enjoy conversation with “friendly faces” at this book club. Meets at the Main Branch Library, 325 N. Michigan St., Local History Space on the first Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30pm.

Online Comic Book Group: Enjoy reading comics or graphic novels? Join the book club online via Zoom on the third Thursday of the month from 7 to 8pm for a discussion on the month’s comic book.

Online Romance Book Club: Read and discuss romance books with other romance lovers. The book read any sub-genres of the romance genre. The group meets via Zoom on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8pm.

Online Wellness Group: Want to learn how to live your best life? Discuss books related to wellness, self-discovery and fulfillment via Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8pm.

Oregon Book Club: Book club meets to discuss a wide variety of books spanning several genres. Meets at the Oregon Branch Library, 3340 Dustin Road, Community Room B on the third Tuesday of the month from 2 to 3pm.

Oregon Evening Book Club: Enjoy reading thrillers, crime and mystery books? This club is for you. Meets at the Oregon Branch Library, 3340 Dustin Road, Community Room B on the first Thursday of the month from 6 to 7pm.

Point Place Book Club: Read books spanning several different topics and genres at the Point Place Book Club. Meets at the Point Place Branch Library, 2727 117th St., Large Community Room on the second Thursday of the month from 2 to 3pm.

Sanger Mystery Book Club: Enjoy reading mystery books? Uncover the clues with this mystery book club. Meets on the second Monday of the month at the Sanger Branch Library, 3030 Central Ave., Community Room B from 6 to 7pm.

Sanger Under 200 Book Club: Book club that novels under 200 pages. Any genre, whether it be fiction or nonfiction is read at this group. Meets on the third Monday of the month from 7 to 8pm at the Sanger Branch Library, 3030 Central Ave., Community Room B.

Steinem Sisters Collection: Read books from Toledo feminist icon, Gloria Steinem’s, Steinem Sisters Collection. Meets at the Sanger Community, 3030 Central Ave., Room B on the first Monday of the month from 7 to 8pm.

Washington Book Club: Join the book club to discuss books from a wide variety of genres and topics. Meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 at the Washington Branch Library Community Room A.

Waterville Book Club: This club’s rotating book list includes books from several genres and areas of interest. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville, Community Room A.

Waterville Daytime Book Club: Genres and topics change monthly at the Waterville Daytime Book Club. Meets on the second Thursday of the month from 12 to 1 pm at the Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville, Community Room B.

West Toledo Book Club: Read and discuss books from several different genres at this club. Meets at the West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 W Sylvania Ave., Community Room A on the first Thursday of the month from 2 to 3pm.

West Toledo Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club: Enjoy sci-fi and fantasy? This club offered at the West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 W Sylvania Ave., is for you. Meets in Community Room A from 7 to 8pm on the third Tuesday of the month.

Youth Clubs

Homeschool Classics Book Club: Homeschooled children ages 6 to 10 are invited to join this club that meets on the second Tuesday of the month from 2 to 3pm at the Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville, Community Room B.

Homeschooling Teen Book Club: Homeschooled teens ages 11 to 17 are invited to join this book club to read novels spanning several genres. Meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 2 to 3pm at the Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., Community Room A.

Sanger Teen Book Club: Starting in May, this group reads titles at their own pace. A new book is introduced on the first day of the month. 3030 Central Ave.

196 E South Boundary St, Perrysburg

Mystery Book Club: Put on your detective hat and search for clues with Gathering Volumes Mystery Book Club. Meets on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 at the bookstore.

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club: Delve into a different world with this Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club. Meets on the second Monday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 at the bookstore.

History Explorers Book Club: This club reads history books including books related to local history. Meets on the last Wednesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 at the bookstore.

Wine and Words: Sip, savor, and share stories at our monthly Wine & Words book club! Meet the author, enjoy a delightful adult beverage, and dive into an engaging discussion about their book—all in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Meets the first Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 at Earnest Brew Works South Toledo location.

Other Clubs

Art Book Club: This book club offered by the Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., meets to discuss books relating to art and art history. Meets at the Center for Visual Arts Library in the museum on the second Wednesday of the month from 5:30 to 7pm.

Booktok Book Club: This area book club reads and discusses TikTok viral titles at the Barnes and Noble, 3100 Main St, Maumee, on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7pm.

Great Lakes Book Club:Dive into stories about the Great Lakes region at this virtual book club. Meeting the first Tueday of each month at 12pm via Zoom.

Toledo Silent Book Club: This book club allows readers to choose and read their own books while enjoying the company of others. The location changes monthly. Meets on the first Saturday of the month from 11am to 1pm.

Toledo Bookish Babes: Female readers are invited to join this online book club to find new titles, discuss your favorite books and get the scoop on book-related events in the Toledo area.

Trinity Toledo Book Club: Book club that meets both in-person and online. Club reads books from a wide variety of genres, past books include Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles and The Red Tent by Anita Diamant. Meets on the second Sunday of the month from 6:30 to 8:00pm. 316 Adams St.



Plants and Pages Book Club: The Plants and Pages Book Club at the Toledo Zoo pairs botanical-themed books with mimosas in a lush setting. Meetups are open to Zoo visitors. Check the Toledo Zoo website for dates and details.