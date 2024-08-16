Your Guide to Toledo Pride 2024

The Kick-Off of Toledo Pride features live music and drag performances.
Saturday, August 24
Pride Parade
12 pm – 1 pm
Adams Street, steps off at noon from Promenade Park
Toledo Pride lines Adams Street to show support for the local LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, over 50 local businesses, community and religious organizations participated in the Toledo Pride Parade, passing thousands of supporters and spectators lining the Adams Street.
Toledo Pride Main Event
1 pm – 10 pm
Promenade Park
Enjoy vendors, live music, entertainers and more along the riverfront.
Sunday, August 25
Big Rainbow Crawl
1 pm – 5 pm
Various locations
Don a $5 wristband to gain access to each of the participating downtown establishments with a special drink and dish with a rainbow color theme.
MAP
EVENT CALENDAR:
Friday, August 23
Kick-Off
5 pm – 10 pm
Promenade Park.
The Kick-Off of Toledo Pride features live music and drag performances.
Saturday, August 24
Pride Parade
12 pm – 1 pm
Adams Street, steps off at noon from Promenade Park
Toledo Pride lines Adams Street to show support for the local LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, over 50 local businesses, community and religious organizations participated in the Toledo Pride Parade, passing thousands of supporters and spectators lining the Adams Street.
- Advertisement -
Toledo Pride Main Event
1 pm – 10 pm
Promenade Park
Enjoy vendors, live music, entertainers and more along the riverfront.
Sunday, August 25
Big Rainbow Crawl
1 pm – 5 pm
Various locations
Don a $5 wristband to gain access to each of the participating downtown establishments with a special drink and dish with a rainbow color theme.