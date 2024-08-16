Your Guide to Toledo Pride 2024

EVENT CALENDAR:

Friday, August 23

Kick-Off

5 pm – 10 pm

Promenade Park.

The Kick-Off of Toledo Pride features live music and drag performances.

Saturday, August 24

Pride Parade

12 pm – 1 pm

Adams Street, steps off at noon from Promenade Park

Toledo Pride lines Adams Street to show support for the local LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, over 50 local businesses, community and religious organizations participated in the Toledo Pride Parade, passing thousands of supporters and spectators lining the Adams Street.

Toledo Pride Main Event

1 pm – 10 pm

Promenade Park

Enjoy vendors, live music, entertainers and more along the riverfront.

Sunday, August 25

Big Rainbow Crawl

1 pm – 5 pm

Various locations

Don a $5 wristband to gain access to each of the participating downtown establishments with a special drink and dish with a rainbow color theme.

