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Yark’s Holiday Village Brings 50+ Vendors to Perrysburg

By Melissa Lee

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Yark Automotive Group will kick off the holiday shopping season with its first Yark’s Holiday Village, Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Yark Chevrolet in Perrysburg.

The festive marketplace will feature more than 50 local vendors offering handmade crafts, jewelry, candles, baked goods and unique holiday gifts.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, complimentary hot cocoa and a children’s craft station while supporting local businesses and getting a head start on holiday shopping.

The family-friendly event is open to the community. For updates, visit the Yark’s Holiday Village Facebook event page or call 419-842-7918.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Yark Automotive Group will kick off the holiday shopping season with its first Yark’s Holiday Village, Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Yark Chevrolet in Perrysburg.

The festive marketplace will feature more than 50 local vendors offering handmade crafts, jewelry, candles, baked goods and unique holiday gifts.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, complimentary hot cocoa and a children’s craft station while supporting local businesses and getting a head start on holiday shopping.

The family-friendly event is open to the community. For updates, visit the Yark’s Holiday Village Facebook event page or call 419-842-7918.

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