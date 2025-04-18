Women Speak: A Celebration of Appalachian Women’s Voices

On May 17, 2025, from 2-4 PM, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will host the Women Speak event, presented by the Women of Appalachia Project. This powerful event will take place in the Glass Room on the first floor of the library, located at 325 N Michigan St., Toledo, OH. Women Speak is a unique celebration of Appalachian women’s voices through poetry, storytelling, and song, featuring works from the 10th volume of the Women Speak anthology.

The Women of Appalachia Project: Empowering Appalachian Voices

The Women of Appalachia Project, founded by Kari Gunter-Seymour, is dedicated to uplifting and showcasing the diverse experiences of women in the Appalachian region. This year’s event highlights the voices of women from Northern, Central, and Southern Appalachia, as well as from Affrilachian, Indigenous, and AppalAsian communities. It also amplifies the voices of LGBTQ women and those with different abilities. The event’s goal is to reflect the resilience, strength, and deep connection to family, community, and the land that define the women of Appalachia.

Diverse Voices at the Heart of the Event

Hosted by Jonie McIntire, Lucas County’s Poet Laureate, Women Speak showcases diverse voices that challenge Appalachian stereotypes. McIntire emphasizes that the event highlights women’s stories, offering universal truths and relatable experiences that go beyond nostalgia.

The Women Speak anthology features poems, stories, and songs from accomplished Appalachian women. Selected through a rigorous process, the works offer deep emotional connections and powerful voices from across the region.

Empowering Appalachian Women Through Storytelling

The Women of Appalachia Project is a movement fighting the marginalization of Appalachian women by providing a platform to share their stories. Through events like Women Speak, the project combats stereotypes and empowers women to showcase their diverse experiences. This year’s event promises to be a vibrant and enriching experience.

Attendees can also purchase the Women Speak Volume Ten anthology, along with other books by the featured authors, offering a deeper dive into Appalachian women’s literature.

A Chance to Connect with Poetry

For Jonie McIntire, one of the key objectives of Women Speak is to inspire attendees to engage more deeply with poetry. She hopes that those who attend will leave the event feeling motivated to read more poetry, reflect on their own stories, and perhaps even begin writing. “Poetry is all around us,” McIntire says. “These women’s voices open a window to understanding the complexity of the world and our place in it.”

Experience Appalachian Culture and Empowerment

The Women Speak event is not only a celebration of Appalachian culture but also an opportunity for personal growth. Whether you’re an avid reader, an aspiring writer, or someone eager to connect with the powerful voices of Appalachian women, this event promises to be an enriching experience. Don’t miss the chance to engage with and celebrate the voices of Appalachian women.