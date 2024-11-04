Women of Toledo’s 7th Annual Intercultural Gala Next Weekend

Experience the rich cultural diversity of our Glass City Community at the Women of Toledo’s 7th Annual Intercultural Gala.

The event takes place at the HeART Gallery, 428 N Erie St., Nov. 9 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

“We believe this type of event will provide cross-cultural education and interaction,” event organizers wrote on the website, “leading to global understanding, innovation, and, ultimately, a better, more inclusive community.”

Indulge in delicious food, beautiful art, music, fashion and explore different cultures at the Women of Toledo’s annual fundraiser.

“It’s an event where you can have fun while supporting a meaningful cause,” event organizers wrote.

For more information on the Women of Toledo’s 7th Annual Intercultural Gala, visit womenoftoledo.org/events/save-the-date-global-gala.