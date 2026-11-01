Wine Guide 2026

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Joseph’s Beverage Center



4129 Talmadge Rd. | 419-472-1421 | josephsbeveragecenter.com

Kim Geisbuhler

What’s an underrated bottle more people should know about? Parallele-45

What should people try next if they’re looking to discover something new? If you mostly drink domestic wines try similar grapes from other countries.

Does a more expensive bottle really mean better wine? NO!

What wine trends are you seeing for 2027? People are looking for lower calorie and less alcohol

What wine region should people be paying more attention to right now? Slovenia, Northern Italy

What wine would you recommend with a spicy dish? Off dry Riesling/ chenen blanc

What’s a versatile wine that works with almost anything on the dinner table? champagne

Steal, Good Deal & Unreal

Steal: A great wine at an especially affordable price. Tombacco Pecorino $14. Great acidity.

Good Deal: A bottle that delivers excellent quality for the price. Chateau from brause grande cru $70.

Unreal: A standout wine worth the splurge. Champagne collect esprit couture $130

Chateau Winery & Vineyard

525 SR-635 | 419-638-5411 | chateauwineryandvineyard.com

Bill and Michele Hollister

What are you drinking right now? I typically drink more white in the warmer months and more reds in the Fall and Winter. My go to’s are Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc and Foundation Red (Cabernet Sauvignon)

What should people try next if they’re looking to discover something new? Traminette Dry or Semi-Sweet. It has a floral aroma and notes of spice. It’s very different and enjoyable.

What wine trends are you seeing for 2027? Our customers like to try different types of sangria and drinks mixed with wine. Since we are heading into Fall we will see an upswing in our Hot Mulled Wine, made with our famous Harvey Schwartz (a sweet concord wine).

What’s a versatile wine that works with almost anything on the dinner table? Two very versatile wines are Merlot and Pinot Gris. They are easy to drink for dry and sweet drinkers.

What wines are best for holiday entertaining? I would recommend the Sparkling Niagara (sweet white) and our Foundation Red, which is made with the Cabernet Sauvignon grape.

Steal, Good Deal & Unreal

Steal: A great wine at an especially affordable price. Our sweet wines are very affordable and are among the top selling wines at Chateau. They are $14.99 a bottle. This includes Harvey Schwartz (Concord), Maison Blanc (Niagara), Maison Melange (Niagara with peach), and Maison Rouge (Concord and Niagara). The flavor and sweetness are hard to resist.

Good Deal: A bottle that delivers excellent quality for the price. Our fruit wines are delicious and affordable. We offer Peach, Blackberry, Blueberry, Rhubarb, and Strawberry Rhubarb. These range from 16.99-19.99. Coming soon is Pear, which will be done in cooperation with Tiffin University.

Unreal: A standout wine worth the splurge. Our Petit Sirah is our boldest red that is worth the price of $25.99

We produce all of the wines.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

Gus Mancy

[email protected]

What are you drinking right now? I have been exploring Italian wines at all price points and regions, along with American producers who make wines with very little residual sugar after fermentation.

Does a more expensive bottle really mean better wine? Usually yes, but, discovering great wines that are inexpensive ($15 to 25 to $50 retail)!

What’s an unexpected food and wine pairing that works surprisingly well? BBQ and Burgundy! We hosted a dinner at Shorty’s this summer and the Wagyu Brisket with a spicy, sophisticated French burgundy was a terrific pairing.

What wines are best for holiday entertaining? I like sharing something hard to find and a little on the higher end. It gives the family and opportunity to try something rare, learn about wine and enjoy tasting together.

What wine trends are you seeing for 2027? I am seeing a noticeable trend in our restaurants—guests are drinking less wine, and for a variety of reasons. I believe the American wine industry needs to do a better job of promoting great tasting wines that are low in alcohol, low in sugar, organically grown, or made with minimal added sulfites. Many European wineries have embraced these methods for generations, producing wines meant to be enjoyed daily and in moderation. There is something to be said for the European approach to wine—enjoying a good glass with lunch and dinner as part of everyday life. From my perspective the American wine industry needs to change while educating consumers.

What’s an unexpected food and wine pairing that works surprisingly well? BBQ and Burgundy! We hosted a dinner at Shorty’s this summer and the Wagyu Brisket with a spicy, sophisticated French burgundy was a terrific pairing.

What wines are best for holiday entertaining? I like sharing something hard to find and a little on the higher end. It gives the family and opportunity to try something rare, learn about wine and enjoy tasting together.

Steal, Good Deal & Unreal

Steal: A great wine at an especially affordable price. Boony Doon Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 from Paso Robles, California – an affordable Cabernet with very little sugar. It retails around $18!

Good Deal: A bottle that delivers excellent quality for the price. The Hilt Pinot Noir 2024 Santa Rita Hills, California – A vibrant pinot noir with balance and intensity from Southern California’s premier cool-climate wine regions (It really is cool there!).

Unreal: A standout wine worth the splurge. Mancy Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Rutherford, Napa Valley – Made by Toledo native Tim Hinde. This is our 4th vintage and the best yet!. The fruit is sourced from organically farmed Morcelli Vineyard. Available in our restaurants for 82abottle(60 if you take one home).



Rosies Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007 | rosiesitaliangrille.com

Matt Fredericks

What bottle do you personally open to celebrate? Anno Domini Spumante rose

What should people try next if they’re looking to discover something new? South African Pinotage is a cross of Pinot Noir and Cinsaut. It is their national wine.

What wine trends are you seeing for 2027? California seems to be moving away from big oaky chardonnay.

What’s a wine you’d recommend to someone who always orders the same thing? Quilt Threadcount Red blend is petite Sarah blend that is a crowd pleaser.

What wine region should people be paying more attention to right now? Lake County California

Steal, Good Deal & Unreal

Steal: Brisa Cabernet

Deal: In Sheep’s Clothing Columbia Valley Cabernet

Unreal: Pride Howell Mountain Cabernet

Rosaria’s on 3rd

135 W Third St. | 567-898-2121 | rosariason3rd.com

Braeden Brown

What bottle do you personally open to celebrate? Austin Hope is always my wife’s and my celebration bottle. We love it so much that it was the only wine we ordered by the case for our wedding and have been enjoying ever since.

What’s an underrated bottle more people should know about? Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello di Montalcino.

What wine trends are you seeing for 2027? As people continue to drink less wine year over year I expect to see a change in the ordering mindset. People will care more about the quality, agricultural practices, terroir and history of a wine/vineyard rather than just ordering the wine that they have always ordered.

What wine region should people be paying more attention to right now? The Finger lakes, New York. As people’s drinking habits have started gravitating toward higher-acid, fruitier wines I think the influx of vineyards growing European grapes in the region will soon be a big selling point.

What wine would you recommend with a spicy dish? The Ryan Patrick naked chardonnay paired with our shellfish diavolo is always a fan favorite.

Steal, Good Deal & Unreal

Steal: Luke Cabernet Sauvignon. $50. Coming from the Wahluke slope AVA in Washington this wine features incredible sustainability practices and a dedication to the region.

Good Deal: Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon. $99. Coming in a liter sized bottle this may be the best bang for your buck we have on our wine menu. Phil and Betsy Barone discovered this wine on a trip to Key West and it has been one of their and our guests’ favorites ever since. The Hope family is one of the pioneers for wine production in the Paso Robles region and has been featured twice in the top 10 of *Wine Enthusiast*.

Unreal: Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri ‘Super Tuscan’. $300. Tenuta San Guido is one of the pioneers of the super tuscan wine category with the Sassicaia Bolgheri 2023 vintage being rated 100 by Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate and 99 by James Suckling. This truly is wine history in a bottle.

Mancy’s Blue Water Grille

461 W Dussel Dr. | 419-724-2583 | mancysbluewater.com

Monica Drouillard

What are you drinking right now? Right now, I am enjoying a cup of coffee, it’s morning

What bottle do you personally open to celebrate? I celebrate with a bottle of bubbly! I love, sparkling wine, it goes with every food!

What’s an underrated bottle more people should know about? I think that the most underrated wine is Merlot. Merlot is delicious. It’s rich. It’s dry.

What’s an unexpected food and wine pairing that works surprisingly well? We are a seafood restaurant, people should try an Albariño. It’s the perfect pairing with our menu.

Does a more expensive bottle really mean better wine?An expensive bottle does not mean better wine. The best wine is what tastes good to you.

What wine trends are you seeing for 2027? I think that in 2027 we’re going to see more organic and natural wines.

What’s a wine you’d recommend to someone who always orders the same thing? It depends on what they are drinking all the time. If they’re happy with it, I’m not here to change them, I wouldn’t do that with their food choices either. I just want my customers to be happy.

What wine region should people be paying more attention to right now? People should be paying attention to the white wine of northern Spain. They are so great!

What’s an unexpected food and wine pairing that works surprisingly well? There’s a misunderstanding that people should have red wine with red meat and white wine with white meat and fish. White wine goes with everything! The higher, the acidity, the more food friendly it is.

What wine would you recommend with a spicy dish? I would have sparkling wine with a spicy dish! It goes with everything!

What’s a versatile wine that works with almost anything on the dinner table? Sparkling wine is the most underrated versatile Wine out there. It will pair with anything on the dinner table.

What wines are best for holiday entertaining? I think it’s important to offer a variety of wine for a holiday gathering. They’re definitely should be something sweet something bold a crisp, dry, white, and something sparkling.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. | 419-841-9505 | shortystoledo.com

Nikolas Mancy

What are you drinking right now? A chilled Beaujolais. Now that the weather’s turning, it’s my bridge between summer and red-wine season. It’s light, juicy, and great slightly cool next to anything off the smoker.

What bottle do you personally open to celebrate? Mancy’s Cabernet. Our family has been in the hospitality business in Toledo since 1921, so opening a bottle with our name on it is how I like to mark the big moments.

What’s an underrated bottle more people should know about? Zinfandel. People think of it as a jammy grocery-store wine, but good producers make Zin that’s balanced, peppery, and built for barbecue.

Does a more expensive bottle really mean better wine? Not always. Past about $25 to $30, you’re often paying for land prices, scarcity, and reputation more than for what’s in the glass. The best value is usually in regions that aren’t famous yet.

What’s a wine you’d recommend to someone who always orders the same thing? If you always order Cabernet, try Spanish Garnacha or a Côtes du Rhône. They’re just as satisfying, a little more fruit-forward, and usually cheaper. If you’re a Pinot Grigio person, try Albariño. It’s still crisp and refreshing, but it has more personality.

What’s an unexpected food and wine pairing that works surprisingly well? Sparkling wine with fried food or brisket. The bubbles and acidity cut right through the fat. Champagne and a plate of burnt ends is one of the best pairings there is.

What wine would you recommend with a spicy dish? Off-dry Riesling. A little sweetness calms the heat, and the acidity keeps it refreshing. Avoid big, high-alcohol reds with spicy food, because alcohol amplifies the burn.

What’s a versatile wine that works with almost anything on the dinner table? Pinot Noir or a dry rosé. Both have enough acidity for rich dishes, they’re light enough not to overpower anything, and they work for a table where everyone ordered something different.

What wines are best for holiday entertaining? Have one bottle of bubbles, one crowd-pleasing red, and one crisp white.

Steal, Good Deal & Unreal

Steal: E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone, great wine for around $20

Good Deal: Austin Hope, phenomenal example of California wine at a fair deal.

Unreal: Chateau Kirwin- One of my favorite Bordeaux.