Where to fill up your growler in the Glass City

With the rise in popularity of craft beer, the growler— a bottle or jug used for transporting the precious beverage from store to home to glass to grateful taste buds— has become a staple for many beer lovers. If you’re looking for a place to fill your growler during the quarantine, here’s a few places in Toledo that can help you out.

Note: As with similar articles, this is not an exhaustive list. Double-check for changes and special offers at the included links. Have we missed one? Please email us with the details!

4905 Monroe St. I 419-402-8210

Fill up your growler with some of BJ’s best craft beers, and grab some wine or pizza while you’re at it.

831 S McCord Rd., Holland I 567-318-4672

Keep an eye on Black Frog’s page for updates on what’s on tap!

5453 Monroe St. I 419-824-2463

The Bottle Shop is only offering two beers for growlers— pale ales Pseudo Sue and Haze Charmer— but they’ll fill you up for only $10.

322 N Grove St., Ste C, Bowling Green I 419-208-9411

Call ahead to BG Beer Works and they’ll have a growler ready for you— whether one-time-use plastic or reusable glass.

3550 Executive Parkway – 419-469-8965

Fill up your growler and buy beer, wine or mead to go.

1515 S Byrne Rd. I 419-389-6003

Doc’s full menu is available for order, featuring beer, wine and growlers.

4342 S Detroit Ave | 419-340-2589

Whether you want a can, crowler, your growler filled or even a keg, Earnest has got you covered.

8060 Airport Hwy, Holland I 419-491-0049

26611 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg I 419-873-6101

Great Black Swamp offers growlers, howlers and more. $2 off growler fills on Tuesdays!

7130 Airport Hwy., Holland I 419-865-1515

It’s always worth keeping an eye on the Holloway Facebook page, as they announce new taps and sales regularly.

5703 N. Main St., Sylvania I 567-408-7212

127 W. Third St., Perrysburg | 419-931-0707

Growlers, Crowlers, Howlers and bottles are available to be filled with your favorite beers– they even offer one-time-use 20L kegs.

4129 Talmadge Rd I 419-472-1421

Stop by Joseph’s Facebook page regularly for updates on their offerings, including growler fills.

114 South Washington St., Suite D I 419-455-1711

Fresh-made brews either pick-up or delivery.

27 Broadway St. I 419-243-1302

Keep an eye on Maumee Bay’s Facebook page for specials. As a bonus, pick up some of MBCC’s hand sanitizer.

4730 W. Bancroft, #8 I 419-720-2337

The patrons at Saints will be treated well with the brewery’s growler fills.

7548 Lewis Ave., Temperance I 734-802-1410

If you’re salivating at the idea of some delicious IPAs, Pavlov’s offers growler fills.

606 N McCord Rd I 419-866-5007

All draft beers are $20 for a fill-up at Rosie’s, plus an additional $5 if you need to buy a glass growler.

232 N Market St., Minerva I 330-522-4024

Full beer menu features 15 crowlers and 10 growlers.

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. I 419-843-1300

Shawn’s delicious menu is available to complement the growler fills, beer and wine they have on offer.

139 South Huron I 567-777-7685

Grab some of Souk’s delectable entrees and you can fill up your growler, too.

219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg I 419-873-6223

While you’re getting your growler filled up, why not grab some of Swig’s mouth-watering sandwiches and fries?

5692 Main St., Sylvania I 419-882-6061

Upside is open for carry-out, and you can pick up some of their fine beers in crowler form.

2 S St. Clair St. I 419-243-2473

Beer, wine and growler fills, and mimosa mixes on the weekend, all alongside some of the best pub fare to be found in Toledo.