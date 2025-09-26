Westmoreland Home Tour: Step Inside Toledo’s Historic Treasures

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

On Sunday, October 5 from 1-4pm, the doors open to five beautifully preserved homes during the Westmoreland Home Tour—a one-day event that invites you to experience the character, craftsmanship, and charm of one of Toledo’s most historic neighborhoods.

This popular annual tradition offers more than just a peek into private homes—it’s a celebration of architecture, community pride, and Toledo’s unique heritage.

What Is the Westmoreland Home Tour?

The Westmoreland Home Tour is a self-guided walking tour through the heart of the Westmoreland Historic District—roughly bounded by Clarendon Road, Parkside Boulevard, Bancroft Street, and Upton Avenue. You’ll receive a map (with suggested walking routes), and can visit the homes in any order.

While each house allows only a limited number of visitors at a time—so you may encounter brief waits—those few extra minutes are a small price to pay for the opportunity to see inside these private gems.

Why Take the Tour?

Preservation and Awareness

Organized by the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association, this event is part of a broader mission to preserve and promote the historic identity of the area. By showcasing the architectural features and stories behind these homes, the tour educates visitors and builds appreciation for Toledo’s built heritage.

Building Community and Pride

Whether you’re a longtime local, a newer resident, or just an admirer of architecture, the tour helps foster connections—between people, places, and the past. You’ll likely bump into neighbors, chat with homeowners, or talk with volunteers passionate about their community.

Supporting the Neighborhood

Proceeds from the tour go directly to supporting the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association, which works year-round to maintain and enhance the neighborhood’s livability, character, and community programs.

What Makes Westmoreland Special?

Historic Designation and Rich History

Westmoreland is not just a lovely neighborhood—it’s an officially designated historic district with roots dating back to 1917. Many of the homes were built in the early 20th century, reflecting a range of popular architectural styles of the time.

Architectural Craftsmanship

The homes on the tour (and throughout the neighborhood) feature original details such as:

Hand-carved woodwork

Leaded and stained glass windows

Built-in cabinetry and fireplaces

Period tilework and fixtures

Carefully preserved floor plans

These homes are testaments to the artistry and integrity of early 20th-century design—many are intact originals or lovingly restored.

A Green, Park-Like Setting

Not every lot in Westmoreland was developed, which gives the area a feeling of spaciousness. You’ll enjoy wide lawns, rolling terrain, and mature trees, creating a peaceful, almost pastoral vibe despite being within city limits.

A Neighborhood With a Story

Streets like Mount Vernon, Potomac, Richmond, and Shenandoah reflect the Virginia-inspired naming choices of the neighborhood’s founders. The first residents were often business leaders and industrialists, and their homes reflect both social history and a strong sense of place.

What You’ll Experience

A Peek Behind the Doors

The tour is a rare chance to see inside homes that are normally private. Step through the front door and admire interior architecture, vintage touches, and thoughtfully restored spaces.

Inspiration and Ideas

Whether you’re renovating your own home or just love classic design, you’re bound to find inspiration—from landscaping to décor, from restoration techniques to smart modern updates that respect the home’s character.

A Walk Through Time

As you move from house to house, you’ll also gain a deeper appreciation for how neighborhoods like Westmoreland helped shape Toledo—through architecture, community, and the people who called these houses home.

A Sense of Belonging

This isn’t just a tour—it’s a neighborhood experience. Meet friendly locals, passionate homeowners, and people who genuinely care about historic preservation and community pride.

Logistics & What to Know Before You Go

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1 – 4pm

Location: Westmoreland Neighborhood (bounded by Clarendon Rd., Parkside Blvd., Bancroft, and Upton)

Tickets: Approximately $20, available via Eventbrite and local outlets

Parking: Street parking available—be mindful of driveways and signage

Tour Map: Available for download or pickup the day of the event

Pro Tips:

Wear comfortable walking shoes

Print or download the tour map ahead of time

Bring water and plan for short waits at busy homes

Be respectful—these are real, lived-in homes

No large bags, food, or flash photography inside the homes

Why It Matters

Historic neighborhoods like Westmoreland face ongoing challenges: from neglect to redevelopment pressures. Events like this remind people why preservation matters—not just to maintain beautiful buildings, but to protect the identity and soul of our cities.

A strong, well-loved historic district adds value—not just financially, but culturally, socially, and environmentally. The Westmoreland Home Tour is a way to celebrate what makes Toledo special—and to help keep it that way.

Contact for More Information

Robin Redmond

312-498-4949

Westmoreland Neighborhood Association