Welcome Our New Interns To The Toledo City Paper

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

At The Toledo City Paper, we’re always excited to spotlight new voices and this summer we’re thrilled to welcome two talented interns to our newsroom. From hard news journalism to imaginative storytelling, Lauren Metzger and Ava Thoman each bring a unique perspective, a passion for writing and a curiosity about the people and stories that shape our community. Get to know the newest members of our team below. We’re excited to see where their talents take them and we think you will be, too.

Lauren Metzger

Upcoming senior, Maumee Valley Country Day School

My main interests are creative writing, screenwriting, and editing. I am also the co-president/-editor of our school newspaper. I started writing from a young age, and my writing journey has taken me from plays, to books, to short stories, to screenplays.

Fun fact: I am a triplet!

Writing interests: Collaborating creatively with others, as well as world-building and creating characters who grapple with changes and conflict occurring within these worlds. I plan on majoring in Screenwriting and/or English, and I hope to continue editing in the future.

Dream job: Either as a screenwriter on a high-budget television series, or as an editor for fiction novels/other creative works.

Ava Thoman

Journalism student, Bowling Green State University

I work for Falcon Media, the student-run news organization at BGSU. I first started as a journalist at Whitmer High School, my alma mater, and have since been published in numerous publications and have won regional awards for my work. While journalism is my career and favorite hobby, I also enjoy fashion, playing video games and visiting as many cat cafes as possible.

Fun fact: I have a little Yorkipoo named Toby (he’s the best dog ever).

Writing interests: I’m most interested in writing feature pieces on people in the community.

Dream job: Feature editor at Vogue.