Weird, Wild & Wonderfully Midwest

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From pirate invasions and giant rubber ducks to pawpaw feasts and skunk celebrations, these quirky summer festivals are worth the road trip

Looking for something a little different this summer? Across Ohio and Michigan, communities are celebrating everything from washboards and bologna to pirates, pawpaws and even skunks. These offbeat festivals offer live music, local flavor, family fun and plenty of reasons to hit the road.

FRI, June 26 – SUN, June 28

Put-in-Bay Pyrate Fest XVIII

Set sail for family-friendly adventure at Pyrate Fest in Put-in-Bay, featuring pirates, mermaids, cannon fire, treasure hunts, costumes, and island-wide entertainment all weekend long. DeRivera Park, 341 Bayview Ave, Put-In-Bay, OH. visitputinbay.com

SAT, June 27

Port Huron FrankenFest

Enjoy a free outdoor event packed with spooky fun, featuring artists, vendors, aerial performances, paranormal experts, lighthouse climbs, monster exhibits, food trucks, and more. 11am-6pm. Fort Gratiot Lighthouse, 2802 Omar St., Port Huron, MI. @FrankenFestMI

SAT, July 11 – SUN, July 12

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is making a giant return to Put-in-Bay for a special multi-day appearance featuring fun photo opportunities and family-friendly waterfront excitement. Put-In-Bay, OH. visitputinbay.com

FRI, July 17 – SUN, July 19

Yacht Rock Detroit

Set sail on a smooth weekend of soft rock favorites with Yacht Rock Detroit, performing the classic hits that defined the yacht rock era. Ticketed. The Roostertail, 100 Marquette Dr, Detroit, MI. yachtrockdetroit.com

FRI, July 31 – SUN, Aug. 2

Yale Bologna Fest

Enjoy small-town fun, live entertainment, carnival rides, parades, and plenty of bologna during the annual Yale Bologna Festival. Main St., Yale, MI. yalebolognafestival.org

SUN, Aug. 30

Punk Olympics

Compete in field games, team challenges, and community fun at the first annual Punk Olympics, a fundraiser supporting Punks With Lunch and its mission to provide essential resources for underserved community members. 1030am. Jackson Field, 505 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI. givebutter.com/punk-olympics

SAT, Sep. 12

25th Annual Skunk Fest

Celebrate quirky small-town fun at the 25th Annual Skunk Fest, featuring live entertainment, food, crafts, contests, and family-friendly activities that honor the striped mascot. 10am-4pm. South Central Park, 7565 Avon Belden Rd., North Ridgeville, OH. skunkhaven.net

FRI, Sep. 18 – SUN, Sep. 20

28th Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival

Celebrate America’s largest native tree fruit at the annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival, featuring pawpaw-inspired food and drinks, educational presentations, art and cooking competitions, and the crowd-favorite pawpaw-eating contest. Snow Fork Event Center, 5685 Happy Hollow Rd, Nelsonville, OH. ohiopawpawfest.com