Washington Junior High School Craft & Vendor Bazaar This Weekend

The Washington Junior High School Craft & Vendor Bazaar takes place this Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 am to 2 pm at Washington Junior High School, 5700 Whitmer Drive.

Shop “crafts, jewelry, home decor, direct sales, food trucks and so much more,” Washington Jr High Family Forum wrote on Facebook.

Come start (or finish) your holiday shopping at this family friendly, free event.

Over 30 vendors will be set up in the gymnasium to shop.

Food trucks will also be there for attendees to enjoy. Both FatBoyz by Al & Zoe and Sheamies Snow Cones will be set up at the Bazaar.

“Come on out and get a start on your holiday shopping before your favorite vendor Sells out for the season,” Washington Jr High Family Forum wrote.

For more information on the Washington Junior High School Craft & Vendor Bazaar, visit facebook.com/events/590983610159322/?ref=newsfeed.