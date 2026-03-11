“Walking Dead,” “Supernatural” actors to attend FantastiCon Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Joe Nieporte is a self-proclaimed nerd who loves comic books, which he’s collected all his life.

His love for the medium inspired him to create FantastiCon Toledo in 2015. This year’s FantastiCon Toledo will be the weekend of March 14-15 at the Glass City Center (see sidebar for more details). Notable guests include Seth Gilliam (“The Walking Dead,” “The Wire”), Cooper Andrews (“The Walking Dead,” “Shazam”), Steven Williams (“Supernatural,” “The X-Files”), Harley Quinn Smith (“Clerks III,” “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”), Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”), Hanna-Barbera animator Tom Cook, Source Point Press publisher Dirk Manning, classic Marvel artist Arvell Jones, et al. There will also be a “Jurassic Park”-themed area, a cosplay contest, a gaming room, and the 1967 Chevy Impala from “Supernatural” called Baby.

Nieporte pointed out that Williams and Gilliam are appearing at FantastiCon Toledo for the first time.

“I am excited to have both at the show this year. I am personally a huge fan of ‘The X-Files’ and (Williams) played a recurring role as Mr. X. He also played Rufus Turner on the ‘Supernatural’ TV show. We will also have the 1967 Impala from ‘Supernatural’ next to where Steven will be,” said Nieporte. “Gilliam was a major character on ‘The Walking Dead.’ And having both him and Cooper Andrews, who played Jerry on that show, is very exciting for us. Seth also played major roles in ‘OZ’ and ‘The Wire.’ Seth is a heavyweight when it comes to acting on popular TV shows.”

Manning, a Bowling Green State University alumnus who lives in Toledo, is a regular at this con.

“Toledo always has at least four operating comic shops at any one time, so this is clearly a town that loves comics,” said Manning. “The reason FantastiCon Toledo has grown year after year is because Joe has always made sure that the focus of the show floor remains comic creators and vendors. I’ve been a guest of FantastiCon Toledo every year since its inception, and this is why I always return: The focus of the always has been and always will be, comic creators and vendors first, and celebrities and other attractions augmenting this comic-focused foundation.”

Nieporte spoke about what makes his con stand out from other cons.

“The price. Most comic cons charge $50 or more for admission. Our admission prices range from $5 in advance to $25 at the door,” he said. “We are proud to call ourselves ‘Toledo’s Comic-Con.’ The city has supported us for 11 years and we hope to continue for many more years to come.”

SIDEBAR: FantastiCon Toledo

FantastiCon Toledo will be held at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave. in Toledo on the following dates and times:

Saturday, March 14, 11am-6pm

Sunday, March 15, 11am-5pm

Admission ranges from $5-$55. Kids ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Purchase tickets online. For questions or more information, contact info@fantasticon.net. Visit FantastiCon Toledo online at https://www.fantasticon.online/.