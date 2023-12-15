Veo fleet hibernating for winter

Toledo’s Veo fleet is getting some rest for the winter.

The shared scooter service will go into ‘hibernation’ in mid-December and will return for public use in mid-March.

According to Veo’s annual rider survey, their fleet offers convenience to many Toledo citizens. They found that ⅓ of Veo riders in Toledo do not own or have access to a car, making Veo the “sustainable” option for them.

Veo’s fleet also reduces carbon emissions, replacing 30% of car trips in Toledo.

“Veo has become an affordable convenience for us living less than a mile from the university by allowing us to hop on one and ride down to a football game without having to worry about parking. We only wish more were left closer to our neighborhood,” one responder said.

Veo can also offer convenience to those who are disabled. According to their survey, 16% of Toledo riders have a disability.

“I’m grateful for the service, I’m partially disabled so to be able to get around, I’m thankful,” one rider said.

Veo offers three vehicle options for the Toledo area, the Halo pedal pike, the Astro stand-up scooter and the Cosmo seated scooter to offer many different accessible options to suit many different needs. The shared scooter service also gives discounts to anyone who qualifies for a Toledo local, Ohio State, or federal assistance program.

For more information on Veo, visit https://www.veoride.com/toledo/.