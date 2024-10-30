Valentine Theatre’s Silver Screen Classic Series

Nothing takes you back in time like sitting in a theatre enjoying a timeless film, with popcorn and soda in hand. The Valentine Theatre screens classic films at the historic venue for its Silver Screen Classics Series which began around 15 years ago, showcasing retro films in the historic building that was home to a movie house in the 1930s and 1940s.

Four classic films will be presented in the Valentine Theatre throughout the 2025-2025 season, including Oceans 11 (1960) on Nov. 1, It’s A Wonderful Life on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, Mr. Smith Goes To Washington on March 28, 2025 and Pretty In Pink on April 11, 2025.

“We are looking forward to the Silver Screen Series this season, which will include a ‘prom attire’ component for the screening of Pretty in Pink in April,” Abby Glanville, executive director of the Valentine Theatre, said. Matt Lentz, Valentine director of programming, marketing and PR added, “It gives people that may not be familiar with the Valentine or may not feel included because of pricing to come to the theater watch an old movie for $5, get some popcorn, buy a drink if you want, and sit communally with people to watch a movie in a beautiful historic theater.”

Living history

The Valentine Theatre has a long and rich history of showcasing the arts in the heart of downtown Toledo. From its opening as a live performance venue on Christmas Day in 1895, the theatre transitioned to films in the 1930s and operated as a movie house until the 1970s, when the doors were closed.

In 1999, the Valentine Theatre reopened its doors as a community arts center, showcasing both live theatre and other events in the historic venue. About 15 years ago, the theatre brought films back to the one-time movie house.

“It gives people an opportunity to see some of the older movies, as our parents and grandparents did, in beautiful movie houses,” Lentz explains, adding, “Which, at some point in time, were more than likely live theater houses, before the TV. It’s just a great throwback.”

Previous Silver Screen Series line ups included eight or nine films a season, but due to expansion of the number of live performances, the theatre schedule includes four classic films this season. “It plays to that desire for people to watch a movie communally and bring their families and harkens back to a cool memory,” Lentz said.

Oceans 11 (1960), the first film in this year’s Silver Screen Classic Series, will screen on Nov. 1 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 on Etix.

Other upcoming shows at the theatre include Pinkalicious part of the Gretchen A. Zyndorf Family Series on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 pm, Hank and my Honky Tonk Heroes part of the Pick 4 Series on Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 pm and Dear Evan Hansen the first show in the Broadway Series on Monday, Nov. 11, 7:30 pm.

For more information on the Valentine Theatre Silver Screen Classic Series, visit valentinetheatre.com.