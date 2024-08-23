UT Dissolves Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Vice President Position

The University of Toledo made the decision to to align all of the student success and faculty support efforts under the Office of the Provost. This includes Students Affairs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and community outreach efforts.

The change receiving the most feedback is the decision to dissolve the position of vice president in the DEI. Now the office will be incorporated across the Division of Academic Affairs.

The purpose of the DEI was to help The University of Toledo’s community achieve the goals set in the Strategic Diversity Plan. The goals include increasing representation and fostering a community where everyone feels like they belong.

The student-focused initiatives such as the Multicultural Emerging Scholars Program and the Catherine Eberly Center for Women will aligned with the student affairs operations. The faculty and staff support services live training and campus resources will be under the academic operations and institutional effectiveness area.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our students and a campus community that celebrates and respects people of all backgrounds and experiences. Rather than separate units for Student Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, those efforts should be integrated across everything we do,” Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Scott Molitor said.

The decision to combine all of these departments came after the Supreme Court’s 2023 Students For Fair Admissions v. Harvard/UNC case. The court ruled that colleges have to limit the use of race in their admission decisions.

On July 30, Pastor Brandon A.A.J. Davis held a meeting at Warren AME Church to discuss the university’s decision to dissolve the vice president of the DEI. Many people who were in attendance were not happy with this decision.

There is a concern that the work of the DEI cannot be properly continued with this new structure and that this change is taking the Supreme Court’s ruling further than it should be without any legal justification.

“Millions of dollars that have been allocated for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been redirected to other programming, particularly at major nationally recognized institutions of higher education,” Davis said.

Many speakers voiced their fear of this creating a snowball effect of state funded universities applying the court case to things like scholarships and student life. UT has already frozen half a million dollars in minority scholarships since the court’s decision, according to one of their legal representatives.

This includes scholarships from individual donors that have donated money for minority scholarships. UT is citing a letter from the Ohio Attorney General that states that race cannot be applied to scholarships. Now many of the donors are asking for their money back if it will not be used how they wish.

The Black student organizations within UT are concerned for their members who rely on the scholarships that are being impacted by this decision. They are also worried about their status at the university and student life.

Many of the people attending the meeting at Warren AME Church voiced they would not recommend UT, in its current state, to possible students.

The university is open to having conversations with leaders which the Black leadership plan on taking advantage of to continue discussing the issues that they have with the recent changes.

