Urban Wholistics: Beauty for All, All for Beauty

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Community. This word means more now than it ever has in the past. In a time when we’re often so disconnected from both each other and the planet, it can be really hard to find connection and community in a meaningful way. Fortunately for Toledoans, it’s not really that hard of a search. Urban Wholistics has got you covered. Founded as an unofficial project geared toward urban beautification and community wellness in 2019, the group was properly registered as an organization in 2020. Their goal from the start was always to put the health and wellness of the people of Toledo first and foremost; gardens, farmer’s markets, youth programs and the works. All to create a healthier, more beautiful city.

Greener equals healthier

Green spaces are hard to build in urban landscapes, especially places like Toledo where the homes and infrastructure are packed so closely together, making finding workable space to grow and expand such spaces. Urban Wholistic’s mission is to tackle projects big or small, small lots or large properties, all geared toward the development of spaces for greenery, beauty, outreach and education for all ages. The idea is that anyone with a passion to live a more naturally sustainable lifestyle can pick up and master the skills to do so with a little time and patience. Urban Wholistics offers all kinds of programs geared toward providing the education and tools necessary for all willing participants. One such program is their AgriBility course, an educational crash course on sustainable farming, ADA-accessible gardens, skills training, economic opportunity and more. But it’s not just adults who benefit. Kids can learn just as much about sustainable growing and wholistic gardening through the Farm to Fork Youth Enrichment program, which teaches kids exactly where their food comes from, starting at the soil and ending on their plates. Students learn how to cultivate soil, plant seeds and seedlings, care for and harvest their crops. They can also take part in cooking classes using freshly harvested produce for optimum taste and nutritional benefit and the resulting meals are shared with their families in the program. The program is not only designed to bolster knowledge of food production, but also of land and water conservation, building confidence and community pride and lay the groundwork for entrepreneurship with practical life skills.

Urban skills for the future

We’re all a part of nature and this beautiful planet we call home. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that we learn the skills to not only take care of our home, but ourselves and our future generations. Urban Wholistics seeks to bridge the disconnect between people and nature by showing how rewarding, fun, and uplifting it is to become a part of something bigger than yourselves, supporting a community of hungry mouths and hungry minds yearning for better and more beautiful. Plus, it’s honestly just straight up fun to set down fresh young seedlings and watch them grow into big, beautiful, plants laden with delicious fresh food. Stop by and check out the Youth Farmer’s Market on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the summer months between 11 and 2 PM. WIC and senior coupons are accepted. Urban Wholistics is located on Tatum Park 1209 City Park Ave. Toledo, OH and their headquarters can be found at 619 Woodland Ave. Visit their website at https://www.urbanwholistics.org/ for more information on future events and programs for a brighter, greener life.