UpTown Unbound Brings Art, Murals and Community to Toledo April 25

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A self-guided celebration of local creativity

Art lovers and community explorers alike are invited to experience the creative spirit of Toledo at the upcoming UpTown Unbound: Mural & Art Walk, taking place Saturday, April 25, from noon- 4pm. This free, self-guided event will transform the UpTown District into a lively, walkable gallery showcasing the work of talented local artists alongside the neighborhood’s striking public murals.

Hosted by the UpTown Association of Toledo, UpTown Unbound aims to highlight the district’s growing reputation as a hub for creativity, culture and small business innovation. Visitors can begin their journey by picking up event maps at the corner of Adams and 14th Street, near the Toledo School for the Arts. In the event of rain, maps will be available inside the school’s gallery, ensuring the experience continues regardless of the weather.

Explore art across unique UpTown locations

Participants are encouraged to explore the district at their own pace, discovering murals that bring color and storytelling to the streets while also browsing and purchasing artwork directly from local creators. Several indoor locations will feature artist displays, including the lobby of the Innovation Post at 1300 Jefferson Avenue, Jamii Coffee on 14th Street, a second-floor gallery space at 1212 Madison Avenue and Jupmode at 1811 Monroe Street.

Step inside a historic landmark

A special highlight of the day includes guided tours of the Innovation Post, the historic former post office building currently undergoing redevelopment. Tours will be offered every half hour starting at noon, giving attendees a unique opportunity to explore one of Toledo’s most exciting revitalization projects while learning about its future role in the community.

Supporting local artists and community connection

UpTown Unbound is more than just an art walk it’s a celebration of Toledo’s creative energy and a chance to connect directly with the artists who shape the city’s cultural identity. From painters and muralists to makers and designers, participating artists will be on-site to share their work and stories.

The event will conclude with a special artist showcase, bringing together the day’s creative highlights in a festive finale that underscores the collaborative spirit of the UpTown district.

A growing destination for arts and culture

Organizers hope the event will not only draw visitors from across the region but also deepen appreciation for the neighborhood’s unique character and ongoing transformation. With its mix of public art, local businesses and historic architecture, UpTown continues to establish itself as one of Toledo’s most dynamic destinations.

Follow Uptown Unbound on their website, Instagram and Facebook.