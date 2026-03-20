Uptown Toledo SID Plan: What It Means and Why Costs Will Rise

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At a recent Uptown community meeting, local leaders and stakeholders outlined plans to establish a Special Improvement District (SID)—a move that would bring expanded services, beautification efforts and coordinated business support to the area. But along with those improvements comes a key concern for property owners: increased costs.

What is a SID?

A Special Improvement District (SID) is a state-authorized program that allows business and property owners within a defined area to collectively fund additional services beyond what the City of Toledo already provides. These districts are commonly used in business corridors to improve cleanliness, safety and economic activity.

Importantly, SID services are not a replacement for city services they are a supplement.

To be established, a SID must be approved by property owners representing:

60% of the district’s frontage, or

75% of the land area

Once approved, the district is typically set for a five-year term before being reevaluated.

Where the money goes

The proposed Uptown SID would operate with a budget of approximately $1.1 million, administered through ConnecToledo under a professional district board.

Funds would be allocated across several key areas:

Clean and Safe services

Marketing and events promotion

Beautification projects like parklets and planters

Staffing and operations

Capital improvements, including pedestrian signage

A significant portion of the budget would go toward hiring a “Block by Block” ambassador team containing five staff members dedicated to maintaining and supporting the district.

What the ambassadors do

The ambassador program would operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., focusing on:

Cleaning (trash removal, graffiti cleanup, sidewalk washing)

Hospitality (giving directions, escorting pedestrians)

Business support (reporting issues, building partnerships)

Safety assistance (non-police support, connecting people to services like 211 for mental health help)

However, they are not law enforcement and cannot remove trespassers or handle criminal activity.

Why taxes will increase

The biggest takeaway for many attendees: this program will raise costs for property owners.

Here’s why:

A new assessment is added to property taxes

The SID is funded through a special assessment added directly to property tax bills. This is not optional once the district is established.

The cost is based on property size and value

Each property owner pays into the SID using a formula that considers:

Property frontage

Property value

It was suggested the rate will be roughly “a couple dollars per unit”, which adds up depending on property size and location.

Services are expanding

Costs are also rising because the SID is planning to:

Add more staff over time

Expand services like cleaning and safety

Invest in physical improvements and marketing

As the district grows, so can its expenses and therefore assessments.

It’s a recurring, multi-year commitment

Once approved, the SID runs on a five-year cycle, meaning property owners commit to ongoing payments throughout that period before any reconsideration.

Why supporters say it’s worth it

Proponents argue that the increased costs are an investment in the district’s success. Cleaner streets, better marketing, and improved safety can:

Attract more visitors

Increase property values

Support local businesses

The idea is that a stronger district ultimately benefits everyone financially over time.

The bottom line

The Uptown SID proposal represents a tradeoff:

Higher property costs in exchange for enhanced services and district-wide improvements.

For property owners, the key decision is whether those improvements will deliver enough value to justify the added expense.