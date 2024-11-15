University of Toledo Holds Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

The University of Toledo held its 20th annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair on Monday, Nov. 11, from 8 to 11am in Savage Arena.

The annual breakfast was free and open to all current and former military personnel along with their families.

Several guest speakers also spoke during the breakfast. WTOL11 Dan Cummins served as master of ceremonies and Lt. Cmdr. Ryan P. Mitchell was the honored speaker following the breakfast.

Rossford High School S.O.S. (Serving Our Soldiers) greeted participants and assisted veterans throughout the breakfast. Waterville Primary School fourth-grade students performed musical acts and local DJ Jeff Mentel also provided entertainment.

“This event is about giving back to the greater UToledo military-connected community and celebrating their military service,” Eric Buetikofer, UToledo Director of Military and Veteran Affairs said. “Now in its 20th year, UToledo’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast is one of the best ways for area veterans and active military to learn about veteran resources in our community.”

“Freedom is not free. It requires service and sacrifice. This event is all about celebrating the brave men and woman who answered that call,” David Oravecz, executive director of the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission added.

For more information, visit news.utoledo.edu/index.php/11_04_2024/utoledo-honors-area-veterans-nov-11-with-20th-annual-appreciation-event.