Friday, February 20, 2026
UT Grad Student Seeks Disability Travel Input

By Melissa Lee

A new initiative is inviting community members to help make Toledo a more welcoming destination for travelers with disabilities.

Destination Toledo announced a collaboration with Alyssa Stoy, an occupational therapy graduate student at University of Toledo, to create a comprehensive destination accessibility guide.

The guide is part of Stoy’s advocacy-based academic study project and aims to better identify and address the specific needs of travelers in the Toledo area. To support the effort, Stoy has launched a short public survey designed to gather feedback from individuals with disabilities who live, work or travel in Toledo.

The survey focuses on multiple aspects of accessibility, including mobility, hearing, cognitive, vision and sensory support. Organizers say the feedback will help improve the quality and accuracy of accessibility information available to visitors and residents alike.

The survey takes five minutes or less to complete and will remain open through Feb. 28. Community members are encouraged to participate and help shape a more inclusive travel experience for people of all abilities.

To take the survey please click on the link here.

