University of Toledo Celebrates World Stroke Day

The University of Toledo is celebrating World Stroke Day.

The University of Toledo, College of Health and Huaman Services and DaZy Aphasia Centre of NW Ohio partnered to sponsor World Stroek Day activities on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 11 am to 1 pm.

Activities will take place in the lobby of the College of Health and Human Services building on the University of Toledo’s campus.

The World Stroke Organization and the World Federation of Neurology established World Stroke Day in 2004 to raise awareness and educate people.

“World Stroke Day is an important opportunity to educate people about stroke and to encourage them to take steps to reduce their risk of stroke,” the University of Toledo wrote in a statement. “It is also a time to celebrate progress that has been made in the fight against stroke and to renew our commitment to reducing the burden of stroke worldwide.”

Toledo staff and students and members of the DaZy Aphasia Centre will meet to celebrate World Stroke Day on Oct. 29. Many participants are stroke survivors themselves.

Refreshments of donuts and cider will be provided to attendees.

For more information, visit utoledo.edu/hhs/clinics/speech/dazy_center.