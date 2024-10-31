United Way of Greater Toledo’s “I Invest in Me” features 13ABC Anchor Alexis Means

United Way of Greater Toledo’s I Invest in ME Leadership Conference and Fundraiser takes place Thursday, Nov. 14, 9am-1pm.

The African American Leadership Council’s “I Invest in ME” fundraiser will focus on “Maximizing Your Impact” in the community.

The conference is presented by Owens Community College.

This year’s keynot speaker is 13ABC Anchor, Alexis Means. Means will discuss her journey and career.

During the conference, four breakout sessions will take place discussing various topics, including personal branding, AI, emotional intelligence and the Why Toledo Panel, featuring Candice Harrison, Cecil Holson, Tashara B, Avis Files and Jon Dorcely.

An interactive session led by Shelia Eason, Founder and CEO of Elevate People Solutions will also take place during the conference.

Proceeds collected during the fundraiser event will benefit AALC’s Leadership Toledo scholarship fund.

For more information on United Way of Greater Toledo’s I Invest in ME Leadership Conference and Fundraiser, visit unitedwaytoledo.org/affinity-groups/african-american-leadership-council/aalc-iime/.