Unholy history

Delve into Toledo’s history with a drive-it-yourself, 20-location tour created by local historian and blogger Tedd Long. The Unholy Toledo Tour begins at the Valentine Theatre, where you can use your smartphone or tablet to access narrated stories, pictures and maps of the locations around town. Long calls it a chance for people to get to know The Glass City in “the comfort of their own vehicle, at their own pace, using their mobile phone or tablet. It’s a great way to spend a few hours with family and friends.” You can begin the tour whatever date and time fits your schedule.