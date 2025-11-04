Underground Lit Fest Brings National Poets to Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s literary scene will shine November 7–8 with the Underground Lit Fest, a free two-day celebration of independent literature and poetry. Hosted at The Attic on Adams and Culture Clash Records, the festival features writers from across the U.S. alongside Toledo’s own poets.

Friday November 7, The Attic on Adams hosts, Welcome to Toledo, a community reading hosted by Dan Denton, featuring Jonie McIntire, Sandra Rivers-Gill, Pella Felton, Curtis A. Deeter, Huntor Prey and W. Joe Hoppe.

Saturday, November 8, Culture Clash Records hosts, a Book Fair Noon–2pm and Featured Reading 2–7pm with 26 poets from 15 states, including Bob Phillips, Kerry Trautman, Lori Jakiela and William Taylor Jr., plus music by Patrick McGee. Naan Stop Kebap will serve food from Noon–7pm. For more information visit their website.

Event Highlights: