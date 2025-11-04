Tuesday, November 4, 2025
BECOME A MEMBER
Home The City Underground Lit Fest Brings National Poets to Toledo

Underground Lit Fest Brings National Poets to Toledo

By Melissa Lee

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s literary scene will shine November 7–8 with the Underground Lit Fest, a free two-day celebration of independent literature and poetry. Hosted at The Attic on Adams and Culture Clash Records, the festival features writers from across the U.S. alongside Toledo’s own poets.

Friday November 7, The Attic on Adams hosts, Welcome to Toledo, a community reading hosted by Dan Denton, featuring Jonie McIntire, Sandra Rivers-Gill, Pella Felton, Curtis A. Deeter, Huntor Prey and W. Joe Hoppe.

Saturday, November 8, Culture Clash Records hosts, a Book Fair Noon–2pm and Featured Reading 2–7pm with 26 poets from 15 states, including Bob Phillips, Kerry Trautman, Lori Jakiela and William Taylor Jr., plus music by Patrick McGee. Naan Stop Kebap will serve food from Noon–7pm. For more information visit their website.

Event Highlights:

  • Welcome to Toledo: Fri., Nov. 7, 6–9pm@ The Attic on Adams
  • Book Fair: Sat., Nov. 8, Noon–2 pm @ Culture Clash Records
  • Featured Reading: Sat., Nov. 8, 2–7pm @ Culture Clash Records
  • Food: Naan Stop Kebap, Noon–7pm @ Culture Clash Records

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s literary scene will shine November 7–8 with the Underground Lit Fest, a free two-day celebration of independent literature and poetry. Hosted at The Attic on Adams and Culture Clash Records, the festival features writers from across the U.S. alongside Toledo’s own poets.

Friday November 7, The Attic on Adams hosts, Welcome to Toledo, a community reading hosted by Dan Denton, featuring Jonie McIntire, Sandra Rivers-Gill, Pella Felton, Curtis A. Deeter, Huntor Prey and W. Joe Hoppe.

Saturday, November 8, Culture Clash Records hosts, a Book Fair Noon–2pm and Featured Reading 2–7pm with 26 poets from 15 states, including Bob Phillips, Kerry Trautman, Lori Jakiela and William Taylor Jr., plus music by Patrick McGee. Naan Stop Kebap will serve food from Noon–7pm. For more information visit their website.

Event Highlights:

  • Welcome to Toledo: Fri., Nov. 7, 6–9pm@ The Attic on Adams
  • Book Fair: Sat., Nov. 8, Noon–2 pm @ Culture Clash Records
  • Featured Reading: Sat., Nov. 8, 2–7pm @ Culture Clash Records
  • Food: Naan Stop Kebap, Noon–7pm @ Culture Clash Records

Previous article
Hit & Run Crash: Teen Band Releases Jazzy Sophomore Album
Melissa Lee
Melissa Lee

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.