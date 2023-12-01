Trinity Toledo in partnership with the Toledo Arts Commission will be holding the upcoming December edition of its Art Loop event. This month’s event is set to captivate attendees on Dec. 17 from 5:30 pm to 9 pm at Trinity’s Sanctuary.

Toledo’s monthly arts event, The Loop allows residents to discover downtown’s artistic community through self-guided tours showcasing inspiring art, artists and venues that define Toledo’s cultural scene. Taking place every third Thursday from June to December, Art Loop remains a testament to Toledo’s thriving art scene.

Dedicated to fostering a vibrant arts community, Trinity Toledo will engage local residents in an evening of artistic expression, live music and engaging crafts, inviting everyone to join this enriching cultural celebration. This month’s event will be held around a holiday light show, looking to spread holiday spirits for local Toledoans as we approach the season

Attendees can expect outstanding art pieces, including art exhibitions from local talents, interactive craft stations and a holiday spirit created by live musical performances. Whether an art connoisseur or someone looking to explore Toledo’s creative pulse, Trinity Toledo’s December Art Loop promises an inclusive and engaging experience for all.

Mark your calendars for an evening of inspiration as Trinity Toledo’s December Art Loop opens its doors to the public, extending a warm welcome to embrace the diverse tapestry of artistic expression within Toledo and beyond. The event is free of charge for attendees.

For more information about Trinity Toledo’s Art Loop events, please visit trinitytoledo.org/community/art-loop/ or contact trinity@trinitytoledo.org.