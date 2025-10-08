Thursday, October 9, 2025
BECOME A MEMBER
Home The City Trade Your Desk for a Lakeside View at Olander Park

Trade Your Desk for a Lakeside View at Olander Park

By Melissa Lee

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Looking for a change of scenery from your home office? Olander Park is offering the perfect blend of productivity and nature with its Outdoor Workspace: Lakeside Workspace – Outdoor Sylvania Edition this fall.

On select dates—Tuesday, October 21, Tuesday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 18—you can swap your usual workspace for a peaceful lakeside setup, complete with Wi-Fi, electricity, coffee and snacks. Whether you’re logging into meetings or tackling your to-do list, you’ll be doing it all with a stunning view of Lake Olander and the crisp colors of autumn all around you.

Running from 9am-1pm, this temporary outdoor office isn’t just about getting work done. It’s also a chance to network with others, enjoy the fresh air and reset your routine in one of Sylvania’s most beautiful natural spots.

Registration is just $10 and can be completed online at: www.outdoorsylvania.com/programs-events

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Looking for a change of scenery from your home office? Olander Park is offering the perfect blend of productivity and nature with its Outdoor Workspace: Lakeside Workspace – Outdoor Sylvania Edition this fall.

On select dates—Tuesday, October 21, Tuesday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 18—you can swap your usual workspace for a peaceful lakeside setup, complete with Wi-Fi, electricity, coffee and snacks. Whether you’re logging into meetings or tackling your to-do list, you’ll be doing it all with a stunning view of Lake Olander and the crisp colors of autumn all around you.

Running from 9am-1pm, this temporary outdoor office isn’t just about getting work done. It’s also a chance to network with others, enjoy the fresh air and reset your routine in one of Sylvania’s most beautiful natural spots.

Registration is just $10 and can be completed online at: www.outdoorsylvania.com/programs-events

Previous article
Something Rotten! – A Hilarious Musical Adventure Comes to Monroe
Melissa Lee
Melissa Lee

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.