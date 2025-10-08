Trade Your Desk for a Lakeside View at Olander Park

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Looking for a change of scenery from your home office? Olander Park is offering the perfect blend of productivity and nature with its Outdoor Workspace: Lakeside Workspace – Outdoor Sylvania Edition this fall.

On select dates—Tuesday, October 21, Tuesday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 18—you can swap your usual workspace for a peaceful lakeside setup, complete with Wi-Fi, electricity, coffee and snacks. Whether you’re logging into meetings or tackling your to-do list, you’ll be doing it all with a stunning view of Lake Olander and the crisp colors of autumn all around you.

Running from 9am-1pm, this temporary outdoor office isn’t just about getting work done. It’s also a chance to network with others, enjoy the fresh air and reset your routine in one of Sylvania’s most beautiful natural spots.

Registration is just $10 and can be completed online at: www.outdoorsylvania.com/programs-events