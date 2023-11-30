Top Pot & K BBQ Opens Toledo Location

Get your taste buds ready – Top Pot & K BBQ have opened a Toledo location.

Since 2010, Top Pot & K BBQ have been serving self-made hot pot meals and Korean BBQ dishes for customers to enjoy.

The new Toledo location is no exception. With an adult menu and a kids menu, customers can create hot pot dishes right at their table by choosing their ingredients. The Korean BBQ pairs with the hot pot dishes in a combination meal, and customers can purchase drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to go with their meal.

Hot pot is a Chinese cooking method. It starts with a simmering pot of soup stock, which contains Eastern Asian ingredients, right at your table. The hot pot remains simmering while various ingredients are placed in and cooked in front of your eyes. Typically, those eating hot pot recipes include thinly sliced meat, leaf vegetables, mushrooms, wontons, egg dumplings, tofu and seafood. The dish is finalized with your choice of dipping sauce.

Korean BBQ has a smoky, rich taste of charred meat and rendered fat. Most commonly, people eat pork and beef for Korean BBQ, but Top Pot also offers chicken, seafood and vegetables. The meats are marinated to be grilled right at your table, and are served with side dishes of vegetables and rice to complement the meal.

Top Pot & K BBQ, 3025 Glendale Ave. 567-315-8715. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 am to 10:30 pm. Friday & Saturday 11:30 am to 11:30 pm. toppotbbq.com.