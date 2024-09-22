Toledo Parks Department and The Arts Commission Partner for Public Art Project

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo has partnered with the City of Toledo’s Park Department to commission a new public art project at Inez Nash Park.

Inez Nash Park will be renovated to showcase the public art piece. Renovations will include a quarter-mile walkway, shelter, main event plaza, walkway system, plazas that connect the areas designed to encourage a variety of play and the site of the public art project: a shoot-around court with five hoops.

The new court will measure 50’ x 30’, approximately 1170 square feet.

A Design Review Board will select three artists/teams to propose designs for the court surface and the five hoop backboards.

Finalists will be paid a stipend of $2000 to participate in the concept proposal process. Including a tour of Inez Nash Park and a meeting with the Design Review Board and several community members.

Artists interested in participating in the public art project should submit a letter of interest, resume, visual support materials, annotated image list and references to The Arts Commission in their Submission Form.

The Arts Commission is looking for artists with experience in public art and incorporating community input for this project.

Deadline for artists submissions is Sept. 24. Finalists will be notified they were chosen by the Design Review Board by Oct. 17.

Project timeline:

Request for Qualifications Launch: August 21, 2024

Deadline for RFQ Submissions: September 24, 2024

Finalists Notified: October 17, 2024

Finalist Site Visits: October 29, 2024

Finalists Present Proposals: December 3, 2024

Winning Proposals Announced: December 17, 2024

Installation: 2025

For more information on the Inez Nash Park Public Art Project, visit theartscommission.org/projects/inez-nash-park.