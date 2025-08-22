The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s first Tintype studio, founded by photographer Layla Dia, employs a vintage photographic process where a unique image is created on a thin sheet of metal, typically iron, coated with a dark enamel. Unlike traditional film photography, tintypes create a direct positive image on the metal plate. Drawn to “the honest, quiet beauty in everyday moments,” Dia decided to open up the studio.

Layla loves “working with both digital and historical processes to create images that feel personal, timeless, and a little bit magical”. Opened at 425 Jefferson Ave. but now moving to Morris St, the Toledo Tintype Studio uses a 160-year-old process to create handmade metal photographs. Now open for several months, Layla has had great reviews.

Creating a positive image

Layla relates how the tintype process captured her. “ There’s something magical about watching a photo appear on metal right in front of your eyes. I started Toledo Tintype Studio because I love how this process slows everything down and makes you feel present. It’s messy, unpredictable, full of heart and I think people are really craving that kind of experience right now. I’m excited to keep growing and the future of the studio. I’m working on a mobile set up so I can bring tintypes to markets, events and unexpected places around Toledo! I’m also planning for different kinds of events at the new studio. “

The studio showcases a calm and inviting atmosphere, a self-proclaimed place for connection, curiosity and creating something to hold onto forever. The Studio is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, closed from Monday to Wednesday.

Layla explains her current plans, “I’m actually moving studios come July 1st and will be at 201 Morris St. close to Maumee Bay Brewing and I am very excited for the move. Also, we will have the same hours but tintypes are by appointment only. “

Book a session with Layla on Facebook and Instagram. When scheduling with Layla, a $50 non-refundable deposit is required to secure your appointment. However, customers can cancel or reschedule their appointment up to 24 hours before the appointment time.

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, history lover or just looking to capture a meaningful moment in a unique way, Toledo Tintype Studio offers those experiences.

Each session with Dia is not just a photo shoot—but rather a step back in time, an invitation to slow down and a chance to create something tangible and lasting.